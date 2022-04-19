“Romantic Love is a Taste of the Divine” Nigerian Cleric Tells Would-be Couples

By Justine John Dyikuk

Christian faithful have been reminded that marriage is a commitment of love, forgiveness and perseverance for life.

This charge was given by the Parish Priest of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Bwarak, Pankshin, Plateau State, Very Reverend Father John Go’ar during the wedding ceremony of Jonathan John Dyikuk and Theresa Emmanuel Baamkwap.

The homilist, who doubles as the Chancellor of Pankshin Diocese, charged them to fill their marriage with love and kisses just as he urged them to look up to God for consolation in times of difficulty.

“You’re surrounded by friends and family who would surprise you with many gifts as a sign of their love and support for you” Fr. Go’ar said.

Using the story of the wedding at Cana in Galilee (Cf. John 2:1-11), he explained that, “You’ll enjoy honey moon but soon realize that the wine of your wedding is running out. It is at such times that you must look for the alternative wine through working on your relationship by looking for the real meaning of love which is found in God.”

Father Go’ar told the couple that “marriage is a school of love” while noting that “Jesus changed beyond recognition those who come in contact with him by giving them a joy which no human being could give.”

“Love transcends feelings. It consists of putting the other person ahead of you” the cleric stated while maintaining that “love is a difficult adventure.”

“You must love unselfishly. Treasure each other, comfort each other and forgive each other. Your marriage must consist of freedom of love, not bondage of love.

“Marriage is a life of love and pleasure. It is an admixture of joy and the pain of giving. Have intentional quality time together. Remember too, communication and commitment are key” said he.

The wedding was attended by 15 priests from Pankshin, Bauchi and Sokoto Dioceses and Jos Archdiocese, a deacon, two seminarians, special guests as well as family and friends who came out en masse to support the newly wed.

