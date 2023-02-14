Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on Monday, convicted and sentenced one Abah Stephen to two year imprisonment for fraud.

Stephen was arraigned on one count charge by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC for fraudulent impersonation.

The charge reads: “That you, Abah Stephen, sometime in 2022, at Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by deceit pretended to be Johnscot, an American Military Doctor on peacekeeping mission for the United Nations at Kabul, Afghanistan, by use of an email account – alexanderscot99@gmail.com induced and defrauded one Jana Bilkara Czech Republic Citizen who delivered to you the total sum of Three Thousand Euros, equivalent of N1,500,000.00, into your United Bank for Africa (UBA), Account No. 2115293731, in the guise of being in a romantic relationship with her and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Section of the Act “

