Roman Abramovich Deserve Better

Apparently the last has not been heard of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, but one of its major fallouts was the announcement by the Russian owner of Chelsea Football Club (CFC), Roman Abramovich that he is ending his marriage with the club following hints of UK’s threat to sanction him. The war took a full blown international political coloration from onset. And the billionaire business mogul and Russian oligarch, was ‘expected’ to denounce his President – Vladimir Putin, which was not forthcoming. He, instead, took a swift decision “in the interest of the club,” which vexed England.

But before he could agree on terms with prospective buyers, UK government struck the hammer to freeze him out of the country, and place the club in business limbo as they lose endorsements in droves.

Till this moment, many critics have struggled without success to find any justification for UK’s rash action. What happened to their traditional sense of political diplomacy that they could act in this fashion?

They want to sell the club and hand the entire proceeds to Ukraine. The hypocrisy is seen when we ponder the questions posed by social critic Mr. Chidozie Okafor: “Did Ukrainians make money for Abromovich? What exactly does the Russian billionaire owe the war victims of Ukraine? How many UK politicians or members of parliament have sold their personal assets to donate money to Ukraine? How many of them have depleted their personal savings to buy food items and send to Ukraine? ”



Founded in May 19, 1905, Chelsea Football Club has asserted itself a force to reckon with in elite global club football. But it never witnessed a massive boost in its global weight in her 117 years history until the Russian Tzar bought it for £140 million back in 2003 and invested heavily into it.

Typically at that time, many suspected that He came in with capitalist interest. But in a 25-word brief address to the fans he made his vision and mission succinctly clear: that Chelsea is his dream pet project. He came to enliven the image of the club: winning trophies, medals, laurels, and giving fans bragging rights.



“It’s not about making money. I have much less risky ways of making money… it’s really about having fun and that means success and trophies.” he said.

It was never about the money to him. He doesn’t even want the £1.5bn he puts into Chelsea. He just wanted to put CFC on the map as one of the best clubs in the world.

To buttress that his taking over the club wasn’t only for mercantile purposes, he decided to sell the club and donate all net proceeds ‘for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.’

Hear him: “I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.”



“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person…It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea F.C.”



Intrinsically, a gentleman par excellence, Roman detests showmanship.

In 19 years of his stint at Stamford Bridge, the club has won every available title there is, in club football, and the fans can comfortably sit on the ‘table of men’ ordering Heineken reserved for those who have won UEFA champions league trophy. They can look the fans of other legendary clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, in the eyes in rivary arguments for supremacy, because their club had achieved all achievables. Nothing boosts the psychè of fans as this, thanks to Roman’s lavish spending at every tranfer market of players and coaches.

Even as Manchester United struggled to find its balance in cushioning the effect of post-Ferguson era, Chelsea has learnt how not to go two seasons without a major trophy.

UK government had succeeded in smothering his plans to ensure he loses everything. The government’s sanction on him means he will no longer be able to sell the club.

He had his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions. It was barbaric. A wrong way to reciprocate his goodwill for the country and her league.

The government, however, granted Chelsea a special license to allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches. But they can’t see new tickets no transact any further business till they (government) sells it.

Whatever becomes of Chelsea in the coming weeks will be of little consequence, Roman Abramovich has done marvelously well for the Club and English football. It was a cherished nuptial. And he deserve better treatments.

According to Gary Neville: “He (Abramovich) has been an important owner in Premier League history in the last 20 years. I do believe he’s enhanced the competitiveness of the Premier League.”

For Patrick Vieira: “I think Roman was part of those people you mentioned who helped the Premier League to grow. He spent 20 years, 19 trophies and managed to bring some of best players in the world to the Premier League. He did a lot to help the league.”

When Chelsea won its second champions league title last year, former presidential aid, Reno Omokri vitriolically criticized the wild jubilation of African fan base of the club inciting that it was a slave mentality of the Black men that makes them celebrate Europe’s league triumph. Some of us had wanted to put up rejoinders against it, but it was not worth it.

But it is important to educate his likes moralizing on such issues that the game of soccer, like music knows no race or colour. It speaks universal language. The rolling of ball on the pitch breeds unity, love, and brotherly affection for the whole world. It doesn’t matter whether it rolls in Africa or Antarctica stadia. Didier Drogba’s sojourn in Chelsea heightened his star power. And he used the influence to end civil war in his country during a world cup qualifiers.

Supporting Chelsea never obstructed my strong support for Enugu Rangers International Football Club. Chelsea is a perfect representation of ambition.

A club that between 2005 – 2022 has won19 major trophies under 12 Managers represents ambition to set targets.

CFC also loves African athletes; more especially Nigerian footballers. From Celestine Babayaro to Victor Moses, from John Mikel Obi (Roman loved so much that he went to court against Man. U to get him) to Omeruo, from Ola Aina to Mike Emenalo. From Didier Drogba to Solomon Kalou, from Michael Essien to Demba ba, from Samuel Etoó to Hudson Odoi, etc. I grew up to love the club that is Africa-centric in her lineup. Save for Arsenal and Barcelona, Chelsea has no match in her love for not just the blacks but Africans in particular. It appointed our own Mike Emenalo, their Sports Technical Director for many years until 2018.

All thanks to Abramovich’s magnanimity. He gave his all, for the club and deserve better from the host country.

Chelsea is arguably, synonymous to African renaissance in the global game of soccer.

And if supporting it from faraway Nigeria is the only thing I can do to show solidarity, I would do it so religiously that nothing else matters to me whenever football is discussed.

If Chelsea has 60million fans, I’m one of them. If it has only one fan, then I’m he. If it has no fan at all, it means I’m no longer alive.

