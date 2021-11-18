Gernot Rohr has denied being sacked as head coach of the senior national football team, Super Eagles.

It was reported that the German tactician was allegedly relieved of his job by his employer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), after five years in the saddle.

The German was reportedly sacked after one of the sponsors of the Super Eagles agreed to the termination clause in the German’s contract.

But in an interview with The Punch on Thursday, Rohr stated that he has not been sacked as the national team head coach.

He, however, admitted that the NFF wanted him to quit the team after the Super Eagles’ lacklustre display in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

He said: “Not yet, but that’s what they want me to do.”

Rohr was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016 and led the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.