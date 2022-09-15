Swizz great, Roger Federer has disclosed his plans to retire later this month after he participates in the Laver Cup in London. He has been sidelined since Wimbledon 2021 due to an injury he sustained. Only Spain’s Rafael Nadal, with 22 majors, and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, with 21, have more men’s Grand Slam singles titles than Federer.

Federer made his professional debut aged 16 in 1998 and won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” added Federer.

“But, at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game.

“I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”

He ended his career with a record total of eight men’s singles victories at the All England Club.

The key numbers in Federer’s career

20 Grand Slam singles titles

310 weeks as world number one

103 ATP titles 28 Masters

1,000 titles

6 ATP Finals victories

31 Grand Slam finals

1 Davis Cup triumph

£114m career prize money