Roberto Mancini has left his position as Italy’s national team head coach

The FIGC today announced that they have accepted Roberto Mancini’s resignation and, due to the upcoming busy fixture list, will announce the new Italy manager in the coming days.

“Considering the important and close games in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024, the name of the new CT will be announced over the next few days,” read a statement from the FIGC.

“The Federation announces it has accepted the resignation of Roberto Mancini as coach of the Italian national team, which was received late yesterday evening.

“A significant page in the history of the Azzurri therefore closes, having opened in May 2018 and concluded with the Nations League Finals 2023. Between that, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph achieved by a squad where all the individuals were able to form a team.”

He leaves the Azzurri after 39 wins, 13 draws, and nine defeats, in which the Nazionale scored 130 goals and conceded 49 and won the 2020 EUROS – setting an all-time record for the most unbeaten run.

The 58-year-old joined the AZZURRI in 2018 from Zenith Saint Petersburg. His coaching credential has been huge having coached Lazio, Fiorentina, Manchester City, and Inter in addition.