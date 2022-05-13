Robert Pattinson Clocks 36, The Batman

It’s hard to miss a celebrity’s birthday, especially when he/she is famous. Robert Douglas Thomas Pattisnson, an English actor is celebrating his birthday today.

The 36-year-old actor who came into limelight after casting as the lead actor in the 2008 film adaptation of the best-selling book, Twilight. Pattinson went on to star in other popular films including Remember Me, Water for Elephants and many more.

In April 2022, Robert Pattinson emerged as the new Batman in Matt Reeves’s The Batman, which was released on March 4, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...