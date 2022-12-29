“Do not remember the former things … Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” – Isaiah 43:18-19

We tend to approach life based on our own perceptions, experiences, and knowledge. We may “remember the former things” and focus on the way things have been in the past. We can see things as they are and assume they always will stay in that condition.

God says that He can do new things. He can change any situation and reshape any object. As He told the prophet Isaiah, we might see a wilderness and assume it always will be a wilderness that cannot be crossed. God says He can create a path through that wilderness no matter how impossible this might appear.

We might see a desert and assume it always will be dry, a place where vegetation cannot grow. It is difficult to sustain life, but no matter how barren a place may seem, God can make decisive changes. We may see a desert, but He can create “rivers” during this desert. This means that He can produce results that seem impossible and overwhelming.

We must not think of God in terms of our limits. The Bible urges us to realize that nothing is impossible to Him; He has no limits or boundaries.

As you face the future, don’t limit yourself to your understanding. In whatever situation you find yourself, reflect on God’s creative power and limitless character. He is the One who said He would do a new thing.

*Reflection Question:*

What impossible situation do you need to trust God with right now?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit this situation to You: _______. Thank You that all things are possible with You. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Isaiah 43