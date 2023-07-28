Riyad Mahrez has left Manchester City to join Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club

Manchester City has confirmed the sale of Riyad Marhez to Saudi club Al Ahli following his 5 year spell after joining the Citizen from Leicester in 2018.

Mahrez’s spell at the Etihad saw him make 236 appearances and score 78 goals – assisting 59 times for his team-mates – as he became an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He won an astonishing 11 major trophies, include a treble last season with City.

In total, he won the Premier League title four times in five years with the Blues, as well as two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups, two Community Shield and, of course, leaves as a Champions League winner.

“To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege,” said Mahrez, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday next February.

“I came too City to win trophies and enjoy my football, and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Reflecting on Riyad’s time with the Club, Director of Football Txiki Begiristain paid his own tribute to the Algerian star.

“Riyad has been a major factor in our amazing successes over the past five years and his contribution will not be forgotten,” he said.

“He is a wonderful footballer to watch and leaves us with so many great memories.

“There are few wingers that possess his level of skill and technique in world football, and he will be missed, but everyone will wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter in his career.”