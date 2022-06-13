Rivers United are two wins away from becoming 2021-22 NPFL champions

The Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) 2021-22 season is coming to an end, with just five games left to decide the champions. Today, the 33rd round of the season was observed across the league. The Pride of Rivers defeated resilient Abia Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt yesterday to go ten points clear on top of the table with just five games to spare.

On Sunday, Stanley Eguma’s men showed traits of champions, coming back from 0-1 down to win their encounter against the Warriors with a miraculous late winning goal from Chijioke Akuneto who had a brace after missing a spot-kick.

Chijioke Akunneto, who has continued to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess for his team, had a brace yesterday. The 24-year-old prodigy has now rolled his tally this season to 16 goals, going ahead of teammate Ishaq Kayode (14), Victor Mboama of Enyimba 15), and Abdulazeez Yusuff of Gombe (15).

Regardless of losing two of their crucial players Isahq Kayode and Madu Chiamaka who were among 30 players invited by the Super Eagles to participate in the friendly tour before the AFCON qualifiers, they have won all games they have missed. Rivers are the only side with the most wins (21) this season and the only team to have conceded the fewest goals (19) and the fewest losses (5).

Mathematically, Rivers United will be crowned champions with two more wins, regardless of what Plateau United plays.

All Round 33 games that went down:

Enyimba 3-0 Kwara Utd

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Tornadoes

Katsina Utd 2-1 MFM

Lobi 2-1 Heartland

Akwa Utd 1-0 Remo Stars

Gombe Utd 2-2 Dakkada

3SC 2-1 Plateau Utd

Kano Pillars 1-1 Wikki

Rivers Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Rangers

The prospective champions will look forward to sealing their 22nd victory in the 34th round this season when they travel to Akwa , Uyo to play Enugu Rangers.