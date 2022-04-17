Rivers: Research Dims Wike’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State does not appear to be the magic wand the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) desperately needs to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Aso Rock, the seat of Nigeria’s presidential power.

Despite being vociferous on its feats on infrastructural development in a state that is the capital of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the Wike administration appears to be carrying large bags of deficit of democracy.

This is so because a new research by Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) indicates that civic space in Rivers under the watch of Governor Wike, is squeezed on all sides… and it’s getting worse.

The situation is particularly bad for journalists, and groups representing women’s rights who are reportedly the target of harassment, arbitrary arrest, and threats of violence in the big oil and gas state.

On a more positive note, SDN’s research suggests that civil society organisations are gaining legitimacy and improving in their own accountability.

SDN’s research highlights the way Rivers’ Quarantine Act and the state Government Executive Order were quickly passed with powers that were just as quickly abused by the agencies responsible, with extortion reportedly widespread.

In a bizarre incident, six goats were even allegedly arrested for violating lockdown and not wearing a mask, likely so money could be extorted from the owners for their release.

According to the research report, The status of civic space in Rivers State, journalists are consistently reported to be the most at risk of having their safety and personal wellbeing threatened.

In related research into press freedom, SDN finds journalists to be under pressure over what they investigate and publish. This can make it harder for civil society groups to hold political, and industry, leaders accountable.

Recent events like the nationwide Twitter ban, or suspension, reinforce the findings of this research.

These difficulties can increase the challenges of living and working in an insecure environment, where safety and wellbeing is often under threat.

Civic space has a key role in turning this situation around, by driving development and stabilisation forward in society.

SDN’s Senior Programme Officer, Flora Asieri, says “we hope that this research will be the start of a wider collaboration between civil society groups to defend the civic space that’s critical to hold government to account and prevent the kinds of frustrations that led to the #EndSARS protests, as well as help society rapidly respond to events like COVID-19”.

The report calls on government to ensure full operationalisation of the Police Reform Act (2020), to decentralise security provision, enable local policing structures, and form strong partnerships with vigilante groups, community leaders, and other groups to help promote community security.

The report also recommends that the judiciary implement the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), which promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, reduced time awaiting trial, and protection of rights of citizens and victims.

Civic space and civil society actors are under immense pressure in Rivers, and Nigeria at large, from predominantly state actors. This trend has worsened over the past five years, and as captured by this report, observers feel that it will continue to worsen in Rivers State.

This calls for a broad approach to strengthening the civic space, as it is under threat from many angles. Of particular concern is the plight of journalists—who were consistently reported to be the most at risk under safety and personal wellbeing.

These difficulties compound the challenges of living and working in an unforgiving environment, where safety and wellbeing is constantly under threat. A healthy civic space would contribute to turning this situation around, by driving development and stabilisation forward in society.

However, autocratic authorities appear determined to maintain the status quo, and greater attention needs to be put on their role in preventing Rivers state, and Nigeria, from moving forward.

This report is based on research in Rivers State, Nigeria, on the status of civic space, and the implications for individuals and organisations seeking to defend and expand civil and political rights.

This research was undertaken as part of a wider project to increase collaboration between different civil society groups to work together to defend civic space in Rivers State.

An open civic space enables the ideas, problem-solving, and informed participation of the public in economic, social, and political decisions within society. This is necessary for making peace and development sustainable, and building democratic societies.

Without freedoms in society to influence decisions and hold government to account, governance is left to the whim of unrestrained autocrats.

Two key incidents were unfolding during the research period—the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and various incidents of police brutality that triggered nationwide #EndSARS protests.

These feature as case studies throughout the report, to illustrate the important role of civic space during difficult times, and highlight the corresponding efforts of state and non-state actors to constrain civic space when they feel under pressure.

Like this: Like Loading...