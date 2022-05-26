Friday, May 27, 2022
Rivers: Ex-PDP Chairman Sues for Peace, Congratulates Fubara, Says Party Is Supreme

Rivers: Ex-PDP Chairman Sues for Peace, Congratulates Fubara, Says Party Is Supreme

Akanimo Sampson

Akanimo Sampson

Former Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman and governorship aspirant, Felix Obuah, has congratulated the governorship flag-bearer of the party, Siminalaye Fubara.

In a thank you message to his supporters, Obuah told Fubara, ‘’I wish you the best and pledge my full support to ensure that our party again makes history by winning the governorship election in the state for three consecutive terms.’’

Adding, he said ‘’as we celebrate the peaceful and successful governorship primaries in Rivers we pray the good Lord also grant our mentor, leader, courageous and pragmatic Governor Nyesom Wike victory at the presidential primaries.’’

According to the PDP chief, no hope is lost yet in the state, pointing out that the choice of who succeeds Governor Wike is an exclusive party affair.

‘’This is what party loyalty is all about. It is not a personal affair. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the leadership of PDP, Rivers State chapter has spoken and a governorship candidate has emerged.

‘’As a faithful, loyal and committed party man, and the immediate state chairman of the party under whose watch by the grace of God, the party won the governorship election in the state back to back in 2015 and 2019 respectively, I must abide by the decisions of the party at all times even when the decisions are at variance with my personal convictions.

‘’Accordingly, I decided to withdraw and not contest the governorship primary election in the interest of the party. I hereby submit and surrender to the decision of the party. Election is not, and should not be a do-or-die-affair.

‘’Moreso, power comes from God. I cannot be a party to anything that may obstruct the course of victory for our party both at the state and national levels, or cause disaffection among our party leadership and members.

I therefore enjoin my faithful supporters across the state not to be dismayed or lose hope for where there is a will, there must be a way. I sincerely appeal to you to take every development about the Governorship primary in the state in good faith. A renowned writer once said, when hope is lost, when faith dies, the man is dead.

‘’As long as we remain alive and trust in God, surely, there are better days ahead. I am a peacemaker and according to Matthew 5:9, Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God.

‘’Once again, I call for peace in PDP and amongst my teeming supporters. United we stand, divided we fall. I thank you all for all your support my social media friends, journalists, Northern groups, Indigenes without Borders, youth groups, churches, Christian organizations, my own people of Omoku, Orashi region, all members of the PDP family across the state.’’

 

