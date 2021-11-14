Area II Command of Nigeria Customs Service at Onne Port in Rivers State, says it recorded a revenue growth from N13.11 billion in September 2020 to N19 billion last October. The rising monthly revenue generation profile of the command indicated a steady growth on a monthly basis since September 2020.

Customs Area Comptroller, Auwal Mohammed, broke the news during an interactive session with the Business and Maritime Writers Association of Nigeria (BUMWAN), in Onne, pointing out, “precisely in September 2020, when I took over, the command generated N13.11 billion, the highest since its creation 37 years ago. It had since then continued on a steady upward growth to N16 billion and N19 billion recorded in October 2021.

“When we eventually release our annual report, possibly by the second week in January 2022, I assure you, we are going to surprise almost everybody and our efforts in this command will be further appreciated.’’

He however expressed serious concerns on the state of the East-West, particularly the poor state of the Port Harcourt/Onne axis, noting that movement of consignments were being delayed as a result of bad roads.

“Our major challenge here is that we don’t have a motorable road linking Onne Port with other parts of the country. This is because anybody assessing the Onne Port must drive by the Eleme road which is currently in a deployable state.

“The road is our major challenge because no matter how many containers and trucks are released, the rate at which import goods move in and export goods move out of the port is largely determined by the nature of the road.

“Although survey works, seismic vulnerability assessments and other technical measures in highway construction have begun. We look forward to a commendable stage of work in the coming months as its success would further impact positively on our overall operation,’’ he maintained.

On the issue of clamping down on smugglers, Mohammed expressed the command’s readiness to partner with other sister agencies and also work as a team to reduce smuggling to the barest minimum and make Onne port a restricted zone for the smugglers who are bent on making Onne their transit point.