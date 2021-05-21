Rivers CP Visits Only Survivor Of Elimgbu Station Attack, Weeks After Wife Accused Police Of Abandoning Him

317 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 21, 2021
PH – The Rivers State Police command says it will not allow its men to suffer untold hardship in the line of performing their duties.
Commissioner of Police in the State, Friday Eboka disclosed this when he led members of his management team to visit Emehuru Onuchukwu, the hospitalized policeman who survived the attack on Elimgbu police station two weeks ago.
Three policemen were said to have died in the attack at Elimgbu Police Station on Igwuruta Road, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
Speaking on Thursday during his visit to the hospital, the Rivers CP, Eboka explained that the delay was because the command was dealing with other issues around the attack and other similar ones in the state.
“When the incident happened to us, you know we lost many of our men and we were still battling with those who died. So we are working hard to see that the hoodlums are apprehended. I want to let you know that we have many people injured while some are dead. Now we have the time to attend to the injured in the hospital and we won’t stop here,” he noted.
He however explained that what they came to do was just to provide succor to the family, noting that operatives of the Force are covered by insurance, which handles such situations.
The wife of the surviving policeman, Ngozi Onuchukwu had expressed disappointment that the Police had abandoned her husband to his fate despite the fact that he got injured while in the line of duty.
“It’s now I know that if you don’t have a husband, you are on your own. They practically abandoned my husband to his fate. Even the present and past DPO under whom he served, none has shown concern to ask how to attend to him,” she lamented.
She revealed that money is a huge concern if her husband’s life will be saved, calling on government and good-spirited individuals to come to her rescue.
Mrs. Onuchukwu however expressed happiness that the leadership of the Command has finally decided to visit her husband who is one of theirs.
“Now that I saw them, I am happy that at least, my husband has people. I just need the government to come and help. It has not been easy for me taking care of him and the four children. I seriously need government assistance now to keep. Also, there is still a bullet in his body so that he can undergo surgery and remove the bullet in his body,” she pleaded.
