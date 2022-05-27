Friday, May 27, 2022
Rivers APC Salutes Amaechi At 57

Nwaorgu Faustinus

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, salutes its Leader, immediate past Honourable Minister for Transportation and frontline Presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

The State Publicity Secretary of Rivers APC, Senibo Chris Finebone said, “We join his family, political associates, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the milestone, while congratulating him for being a rising star in the political firmament of Nigeria – a rare achievement underlined by his forthrightness, diligence, hard work and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.

“As he turns 57, we believe his investments in the development of Rivers State and Nigeria, and his recent efforts in building transportation infrastructure across the country will always be remembered by posterity; we urge him to stay focused on the larger picture and quest towards serving his fatherland at a higher level.

“The Party extols Amaechi for his continuous contributions and bridge building to promote peace and unity of purpose across Nigeria.

“We pray that the almighty God will position Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi for greater glory, and grant him more opportunities to serve the country and humanity.

