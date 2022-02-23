Rivers APC Cautions Sen. Abe to be Measured in His Reactions

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, says the party’s attention has been drawn to a press statement by Senator Magnus Abe expressly accusing the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and leader of APC in Rivers State, as being behind a recent press conference by some two individuals who confessed to working with Senator Abe to undermine APC in Rivers State..

According to the APC, “After our preliminary investigation into the matter, we unequivocally absolve the Minister of such a wild accusation but rather urge Senator Abe to discreetly and diligently examine those he has been in political bed with for an answer to what is unraveling. The best place for Abe to start his investigation should be around the two gentlemen who appear not to be under any form of duress in the video clip in question that has gone viral in the media.”

“Alternatively, Senator Abe may have to present to the Party and Nigerians concrete and verifiable evidence to support his accusation as failing to so do will present him as undeniably guilty of the same offence of character assassination he is leveling against others” the party stated.

The APC in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief Emeka Beke advised Senator Abe to always exhibit maturity and not allow himself to be driven by instinctive emotions in the face of serious developments that otherwise require measured and calculated reaction.