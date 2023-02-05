I just realized that in life, the people you meet going up, you will meet when coming down.

I remember when in 2013, Wike as Minister in active connivance with the PDP National led by Uche Secondus and Dan Orbih used the powers of their office to change the outcome of the PDP Chairmanship elections won by late Chief G.U. Ake and replaced him with Felix Obuah (Goround) via a contrived judgment. It looked like God’s rod of justice was too short to intervene.

It’s been a decade since that infamous power switch that forced Amaechi out of PDP, and the chickens have come home to roost.

The PDP National led by Ayu and seconded by Secondus and Abiye Sekibo are reenacting that episode in Season 2 of the Epic movie.

This time, the victim is Wike and his preferred successor, Sim Fubara. It’s a battle for political survival as the sledgehammer of Ayu whom Wike had repeatedly vilified and demonized has descended on the tough-talking leader of the G5 group of PDP Governors. Just like Amaechi, Wike seems to be rescued by Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the APC.

Recall that Amaechi was the Chairman of the 5 Governors who also walked out of the PDP National Convention in 2014. The only snag here is that Wike has a Governorship candidate to protect under the PDP.

This seems to be the entry point for Ayu and co. Very easy to discredit the primaries that produced Sim Fubara.

For clarity sake, and for the benefit of those who are ignorant of the Electoral Act 2010, Amended, now Electoral Act 2022, only the Headquarters of the Party is empowered to communicate to INEC on the candidates of the party, as well as sending legal representation in any case in court.

I remember in the sad events that led to the sack of Rivers APC from the ballot, how a consent judgment was delivered by the Rivers State High Court. Another consent judgment may be looming against Wike and his party candidates.

Whatever, it’s a catch-22 situation for Wike who is already neck-deep in the Tinubu bug. Atiku and Ayu are products of Yaradua’s PDM. They won’t go down without a fight. The last cut may just be the deepest for Wike.

The street is watching!

Written by Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe (A.K.A MediaFBI), a publisher, columnist, socio-political analyst and commentator.