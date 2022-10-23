By Kingsley Wenenda Wali

Dear President Buhari,

Let me use this opportunity to thank you for acknowledging the Flyovers constructed under the current PDP administration in Rivers State. This is from one of the greatest beneficiaries of the Flyover regime. It’s also a quiet reminder of your earlier refund to the PDP government, of about N80bn, spent on federal highways by the immediate past government. Thank you sir.

As you place garlands around the neck of your co-president, I’ll like to appeal to you to beg him, to at least allow your fellow APC members to campaign for votes in the Democratic Peoples Republic of Rivers state (DPRR).

I’m not suggesting that you are afraid of him, but simply urging you to appeal to your peer to allow for a fair electoral process. As a Muslim, I want to remind you of the teachings of the Quran in Surah 4:135… “Stand up firmly for justice, as a witness to God, even as against yourselves or your parents or your kin, and whether it be against the rich or the poor”. This is to remind you that we the poor, who supported you both in 2015 and 2019, deserve an opportunity to express our democratic rights and options.

Sir, whatever CRA did to you and your family, remember to put justice first, even before your family’s anger.

In case he wasn’t acting at your behest or your buffer, let me use this medium to inform you that President Benito Mussolini incarnate and your colleague, has stopped us from campaigning from air, land and sea. No hall or ground can be used by the unfortunate opposition parties in DPRR. Don’t forget that all the parties have been taken to “his third estate of the realm”. We are afraid that if you don’t beg him, we may be stopped from breathing before the 2023 general elections.

In all, I hope you and the party leadership will find time, to come to DPRR to campaign for the candidates of the APC and have the courage to tell the traumatized citizens not to vote for your awardee.

Sir, I want to remind you that since we decided to support you, we’ve been struggling to keep our body above water, but you insist on making us fishes. However, I’ll leave you with the famous words of Craig D. Lounsbrough …. “How many times have we set the stage for our greatest defeats? And how many times did victory elude us because we chose to deny that fact?”. I hope your conscience joins you in reading and understanding what Craig said. In all that you do, just know that we will survive.

Thanks.

Yours sincerely

Kingsley Wenenda Wali

Convener, Unity House Foundation (UHF)