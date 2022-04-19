Rivers 2023: Eze Describes as Novel the Unity amongst Rivers APC Governorship Aspirants

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has commended Rivers governorship aspirants for the 2023 elections under the platform of the APC, for their collective resolve to work for the success of the party at the elections.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said exploring such laudable idea is a sure way of ensuring a rancor-free internal selection process to elect who will fly the party’s flag at the elections and with such unity, the All Progressives Congress is sure to clinch victory at the polls.

The guber aspirants has met last week and resolved amongst others:- to continue with consultations in a peaceful and civil manner devoid of name calling, insults and pulling down others to gain attention.

Most importantly, the party Chief said the aspirants agreed amongst themselves to work in unity and support whoever emerges at the party primaries either by way of consensus or election as exemplified by the party leadership at the just concluded National convention.

“As a way of respecting the party supremacy, the aspirants resolved that immediately a candidate emerges, all aspirants will put self and ego aside and collapse their various campaign structures into the party structure to support the flag to win the 2023 elections for APC in Rivers State.” The Progressives Aspirants’ communiqué reads.

Reacting, Chief Eze hailed the leadership of the Rivers State Chapter of APC for mooting the idea of the gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the APC to meet as a family and agree amongst themselves who is to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

“This is cheering news indicating that we as a political party are now ready to take over the Brick House (Rivers State Government House) come 2023.”

He said the novel idea will ensure not only unity amongst the leadership and various sections of the party but stop the evil seed sowed by Senator Magnus Abe and his devious team that prevented the party from fielding candidates during the 2019 general elections.

Pledging his unalloyed support for whoever emerges as a consensus candidate, Eze thanked the Leader of the party in the region, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for demonstrating leadership by championing the idea of zoning the 2023 gubernatorial seat to the Riverine area of the State after the upland zone of the would have governed the State for 24 years by 2023.

The party Chief said Amaechi’s understanding of the diverse nature of the state and his respect and commitment to the fair treatment of all sections shows that the APC is a party that respects equity and urged the good people of Rivers State to utilize the opportunities of the time present to flush out Governor Nyesom Wike, his mediocre government and the PDP from Rivers State after the damages they have done on the psyche of the State; destroying all facets of the economy and failure to generate a single employment opportunity for Rivers people throughout the eight years of their devious administration in the State.

“We wouldn’t have complained if Wike had left the State the way he met it. But destroying all that Amaechi achieved in Education, Health, Agriculture, Transportation and peace of the State are unforgivable sins.” He stated.

Eze lauded the Nigerian Labour Congress in the state for speaking up against the wicked and inhumane treatment the administration of Wike and PDP has meted on workers in the state and asking the PDP to reject the garrulous mediocre parading himself as Governor.

“I make bold to commend the visionary leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress for alerting the world that if Wike is allowed to be the President of Nigeria he will extend the poverty he introduced on Rivers State to the entire country”

He called on other professional bodies and unions to speak up for the interest of their members and the well-being of Nigerians in general.

On the declaration by Senator Magnus Abe to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election under the platform of APC, Chief Eze said Abe has won himself a prize as the joker of the century as his guber interest demonstrates his life of shamelessness.

“How shameless it is for a character who ensured that APC lost both the 2015 and 2019 gubernatorial elections in Rivers State and who celebrated publicly the inability of APC to contest the 2019 general elections to now turn around to say he wants to contest an election under the same platform after refusing to even revalidate his membership of the party.”

Eze said the party is aware of the devilish plot of Sen. Abe to scuttle the chances of APC to take over power come 2023, but assured all and sundry that the former Senator and his misguided group have lost the battle and urged party members not to be distracted as the fight to rescue Rivers State from the deplorable condition Wike and PDP have subjected her approaches.

Chief Eze hinted that the Rivers Progressives Governorship Aspirants meeting that was midwifed by a seasoned Political and sagacious Administrator, Chief George Tolofari was attended by: Hon. Dr. Sokonte Davies, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, Dr. Dawari I. George, Architect Tonye Cole, Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, Chief (Rev.) Francis Ebenezer Ada, Hon. Mina Tende, Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree and Hon. Ibinabo Michael West.

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

