In a shocking and unfortunate manner, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested the trio of a pastor, and two others for adopting, killing, and dismembering the body of a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa for ritual purposes.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday and posted on the Twitter handle of the command.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the three men as Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi, and Pastor Felix Ajadi.

He said the trio was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa divisional headquarters on the 15th of November 2022 by one Oluwaseyi Adekunle, the elder brother of the victim, who reported that his

younger brother left home on the 10th of November 2022 and didn’t return since then.

According to him, upon the report, the DPO Owode Yewa division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, detailed his Crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

He added that in the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick up the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

Abel, he noted, was traced and arrested upon the discovery.

“On interrogation, Idowu Abel confessed that the victim, who happened to be his bossom friend was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi”s farm where he was killed and butchered to pieces,” the statement reads.

“He confessed further that it was one herbalist introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi that requested for human head, heart, two hands, and legs. He stated further that the said herbalist who is now at large promised to pay him the sum of #200,000 if he was able to get the above-listed human parts for him.

“He explained further that the herbalist paid the sum of #80,000 up front and promised to balance him with the sum of #120,000 on receiving the items.

“After collecting the advance payment, Idowu Abel went to his bossom friend Muyiwa Adekunle’s house and asked him to escort him somewhere. Being a long-time friend, the victim who didn’t suspect any foul play followed him innocently, and he was lured to the farm of Clement Adeniyi where they killed him, and his body was dismembered.”

Continuing, the statement reads, “The head was cut off and the heart was also removed.

“The remaining parts were hurriedly buried in a shallow grave on the said farm. His confessions led to the arrest of Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, while the herbalist who was simply identified as Abeeb, a.k.a Boko has taken to flight.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State criminal investigation departments for discreet investigations.

“He also directed the fleeing herbalist must be hunted for and be brought to book.”