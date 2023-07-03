Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Rihanna shows off baby bump in Barbados…

Augustina John July 3, 2023 0
Rihanna shows off

Following the release of her video online, internet users responded in various ways to the heavily pregnant Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

Rihanna The singer appears to be enjoying herself too much in her hometown based on recent posts, as she is pictured barefoot and with a heavy baby bump.is seen buying a snow cone in Barbados while wearing no shoes in the viral video.

Remember that Rihanna, the “Umbrella” singer, is expecting her second child with partner ASAP Rocky. In May 2022, she gave birth to her first child, a boy.

Rihanna didn’t  just remove her shoes; she also shows off her growing baby bump while chatting with the snow cone vendor and helping herself.

As was to be expected, Nigerians’ reactions to the footage were conflicted. While some questioned how Rihanna, who is worth $1.4 billion, managed to travel without a convoy, others gushed over her pregnancy.

Here are some reactions:

jiggy_cobz: Omo.. Rihanna did that. 💯🙌 Did music, had fun , created a legacy… and somehow retired to fully focus on home.

fabulosgloria:  Even when just messing around barefoot at home she still looks incredibly gorgeous 😍.

choplifekitchenlagos:  I love the fact that she always delivers her babies in her hometown 😍😍😍.

juwon_debbie: Chai see as money dey walk upandan without convoy 😍😍😍.

iamdx2: She should come back to Music industry..we missed her vibes .. singer of life ..voice unbeatable.

dr_chidominica: I don’t blame her that snow cone is addictive😩😩😩na wetin Dey use swear for me that year in the Caribbean I must buy once I see them pass by😂.

jeffreyfelix_7: Na billionaire in dollar dey barefooted like that oh, if na 🤭🤭🤭🤭 make I no talk.

In another post, the singer was seen laughing and holding hands with her boyfriend Asap Rocky and other family members, showing that she seemed to be having a fantastic time.

