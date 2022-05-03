Rihanna, Queen of Met Gala – Honored with a Historic Statue of herself 

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna has received a mind-blowing surprise at the Met Gala 2022.

The New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Vogue paid homage to the famous singer with a digital statue of herself.

Already famed for her musical success and Fenty empire, the 34-year-old has been dominating headlines in recent months for her iconic bump-baring maternity style.

In January, Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, announced they were expecting their first child together.

She is believed to be approaching her due date and has appeared heavily pregnant in recent photographs.

While the couple was notably absent from the Met Gala on Monday evening, the organizers chose to honor the mother-to-be with a video of a special statue in the museum’s Greek and Roman galleries.

See video…https://youtube.com/shorts/aZ4-_6bkzZ0?feature=share

Like this: Like Loading...