Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Rihanna, Queen of Met Gala – Honored with a Historic Statue of herself 

Rihanna, Queen of Met Gala – Honored with a Historic Statue of herself 

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna has received a mind-blowing surprise at the Met Gala 2022.
The New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Vogue paid homage to the famous singer with a digital statue of herself.
Already famed for her musical success and Fenty empire, the 34-year-old has been dominating headlines in recent months for her iconic bump-baring maternity style.
In January, Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, announced they were expecting their first child together.
She is believed to be approaching her due date and has appeared heavily pregnant in recent photographs.
While the couple was notably absent from the Met Gala on Monday evening, the organizers chose to honor the mother-to-be with a video of a special statue in the museum’s Greek and Roman galleries.
See video…https://youtube.com/shorts/aZ4-_6bkzZ0?feature=share

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle