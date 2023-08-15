Rico Lewis extends his contract with Manchester City until 2028

Manchester City today announced that youngster Rico Lewis has signed a long term contract that will keep him in the club until the summer of 2028.

Lewis, who was born in Bury, joined City’s Academy as an eight-year-old and has progressed through the age groups to become a key member of Pep Guardiola’s first team squad.

In his debut season, Lewis made 23 appearances and his significant impact was an important factor in helping us to win the Treble.

In his interview, Lewis said:

“It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true,” he said.

“As a City fan, I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young, and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be.

“To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving.

“Everyone at the Club has been so amazing, starting with the Academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did.

“The fans have been brilliant too and I’ll give everything for them and the Club to try to keep us being successful.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad.

“He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special.

“We are very proud to have watched his journey through the Academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team.

“His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years.”

“Everyone at City is thrilled with the news and we all wish Rico every success during the remainder of his time here.”