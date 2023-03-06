“Do you think lightly of the riches of His kindness and restraint and patience, not knowing that the kindness of God leads you to repentance? But because of your stubbornness and unrepentant heart you are storing up wrath for yourself.” – Romans 2:4–5 NASB

God has prepared “riches” for you! Here, Paul specifically spoke of the riches of kindness, restraint, and patience. But these are just some of the riches He promises.

Elsewhere, Paul reminded us that “God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). He prayed that we would know “what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints” (Ephesians 1:18). What glorious promises!

Yet many people fail to receive these riches. In their own way, they don’t believe but are determined to go their own way. They believe the lifestyle encouraged by the media, and their lives are shaped by the habits, customs, and patterns in the world around them.

Locked into this attitude, many reject the idea of salvation, while others reject the promises in the Bible. They think the idea of God’s “riches” sounds unrealistic.

But everything should change when we are born again and have a personal relationship with God. It can change when we know His Word, believe, and are saved!

Allow God to search your heart and mind. Do you really believe He has prepared riches for you? Are your thoughts shaped by your faith in Him or the world around you? Don’t be stubborn! Humble yourself before Him. Repent of pride. Have faith. Believe His Word. Receive the riches God has prepared for you.

*Reflection Question:*

Write a prayer asking God to give you more faith to receive His riches.

*Prayer*

Father, I humble myself before You. I confess my sins and repent. Thank You for Your forgiveness. By faith I receive Your riches. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 2

