Rhiza mycoprotein: The meat of the future

“Rhiza mycoprotein is a versatile ingredient for use both as a meat enhancer and meat replacer,” said Doni Curkendall, executive vice president of operations at The Better Meat Co. Mycoprotein is a kind of single-cell protein referred to as edible fungi strain and is a product of modern biotech research.

The Better Meat Co., where the protein is cultured said when Rhiza mycoprotein is used in plant-based meat analogs along with conventional animal protein, it can help enhance texture, increase yields and improve nutritional benefits while boosting sustainability goals. According to the company, Rhiza has a taste that is neither savory nor sweet, and its texture resembles that of meat more closely than the plant protein isolates commonly found in meat substitutes.

The mycoprotein contains a higher amount of protein than eggs, more iron than beef, and more fiber than oats. It also contains essential amino acids that meet the requirement of human nutrition and vitamins. Additionally, Rhiza does not contain common allergens, has low-fat content, and is free from cholesterol and genetically modified organisms.

Normally, plant-based meat is typically made from one of three crops; either wheat, soy, meat, or a combination of the three crops. However, rather than using these crops, the microscopic fungi are first screened and subjected to a special kind of fermentation. Applying food technologies, within hours, these fungi are mocked up and transformed into whole-food proteins. In nature these mycoproteins look like chicken, however, color is added to give an appearance of pork or beef. It can be prepared as chicken breast, steak, chicken nuggets, meatballs, sausage, and so on.

Rhiza mycoprotein consumption could;

decrease the reliance on animals as a food source, which will reduce animal extinction.

reduce the need for animal-based meat production, which will minimize carbon emissions resulting from the burning and processing of meat, and

address the challenge of providing an ample protein source for the growing global population.

Though, mycoprotein has been available in places such as Europe, North America, and Asia. It still remains an unexplored food technology in Nigeria and other African countries that have a vast animal meat-eating population.