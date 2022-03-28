Revisiting International Mother Tongue Day

Proclaimed by UNESCO in November 1999, International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 worldwide.

In May 2007, the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution A/RES/61/266 called upon member states “to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world”. By virtue of the same UN resolution, to “promote unity in diversity and international understanding through multilingualism and multiculturalism,” 2008 was observed as International Year of Languages.

According to United Nations official website, this year’s theme of International Mother Language Day is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities,” discussed the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

Nigeria is a multilingual and multicultural society. The large number of indigenous languages and dialects spoken in Nigeria are often erroneously dubbed as ‘provincial languages’ or ‘regional languages.’

Igbo language alone has in its linguistic mesh several other sublingual tones from which it derive its dictionary. For instance, the standard Igbo name for groundnuts “Ahuekere” can be traced to be of imo state origin. But it has taken a prominent space in written literatures as the standard igbo name for the crop.

Hence, while we all claim to have igbo language as mother tongue, there are numerous dialectical setups from where the central language was formed. Just as cited above, what Nsukka man call “Okpampa” is what Awka man call “Okpa” and Mbitolu man know as “Ahuekere” (i.e groundnuts).

While cultural and linguistic diversity is something that makes the world more colourful and interesting, sadly, it has also been a bone of contention and in Nigeria nay Igbo nation too, it is associated with some bitter memories as obtainable in many other countries across the globe.

International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the UN after Rafiqul Islam, a Bengali living in Canada, wrote to UN Secretary General Kofi Anan in 1988 to take steps to save the world languages and suggested that International Mother Language Day should be observed on February 21, apparently connecting it to the commemoration of those who were killed at Dhaka University on February 21, 1952, in a demonstration held during the Bengali Language Movement. The sad incident was indeed one of the reasons that accentuated the linguistic identity and fuelled the separatist movement in former East Pakistan, culminating in the separation of Pakistan’s eastern province and creation of Bangladesh.

Similarly, in the buildup to the civil war in Nigeria, we read how the country was divided across tribal and lingual lines. Lines that couldn’t be erased by the pseudo claim by the then many Nationalists, that “though tongues and tribes may differ in brotherhood we stand.”

Emotions rise and fall in accord with the language or mother tongue spoken as we go about our businesses. Racial affiliations are evoked more readily by spoken languages which instead of promoting peace and unity murders it.

Sometime in 2014, I had to call Danladi my Hausa friend to help me buy some fabric materials in a suburb market in Kano, because the dealers increased the price when they heard me speak igbo on a phone conversation. They immediately conspired “wuana nyamiri kowai” (this is a full bred igbo man), and from that point they saw in me a man fit for nothing in that transaction other than cheating, and dwindles.

Back to our regional case. Unification of the entire Igbos can be hastened by each province accepting and respecting the dialect of one another…while promoting the central igbo language. Can Awka man hear an Abakiliki man speak Awka with Abakiliki accent and not change his countenance? Can Ibeku man feel at home hearing an Nsukka man in Nsukka dialectal tone?

Same goes for many minority ethnic nationalities in the North that predominantly speak Hausa/Fulfude. For instance, Plateau State has more than 200 subcultural groups aside Birom (that due to its large population produces the Gbom gwom Jos) and Tarok that are the two major tribes in the same state.

Southern Kaduna alone has above 50 dialects that are obscured within their enclaves. Edo is its southern equivalent in this regard.

Niger and Kogi states have multiplicity of languages as there are countless enthic subset within these states. We have to borrow leaves from the February 21 annual feasts to appreciate one another’s tongue and uniqueness.

This also serves to bring to the consciousness of our igbo brothers of the need to sell the igbo language to the larger world by speaking it proudly everywhere. It will further delay the 2005 projection of a documentary aired on BBC that in 2015, Nigeria will lose one of its major tribal tongues, and it will be Igbo.

The Catholic church has done well in preserving native tongues, for through its inculturation doctrines are permitting the use of native names as baptism names. It’s unfortunate that many still prefer foreign names over indigenous tribal pious names.

At this point, I also wish to pay special tribute to Prof. Peter Ejiofor, (the Obeledu born former Vice Chancellor of Unizik Awka), for launching the “Subakwa Igbo” project. He has through this pet organization advanced the cause of igbo language and culture across borders. But more still need to be done. Ohanaeze Ndigbo need to come in strong and lead the course.

In 2012, Anambra state House of Assembly promulgated a law that every Wednesday, her legislative sessions will be held in igbo language. a year later, the rest of the southeast state Houses of Assembly followed suit. Presently, it leaves one to ascertain if the law still holds sway.

The crusade and message for the world mother tongue day need to be taken to the hinterlands, every nook and cranny of our national concourse.

Dalu nu (Igbo)

Sanu nku (Hausa)

Ekwushe (Yoruba)

K’odi n’ ubochi nta, ka anyi chuo n’ owere nchi (Tomorrow is another day).

Ya gazie nu (have a nice day)!

