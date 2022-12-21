“We should be respectful, but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverish girls, women and their communities.” – Graca Machel, Women and Children’s Rights Activist.

By Rita Diwah Kukah

Globally speaking, early marriage is a widespread practice. Without doubt, this practice has been going on for a very long time. Child-marriage is a formal or informal union between a minor (usually under the age of 18) and an adult or another minor. Although the age of marriage is typically 18, in some countries, the marriageable age could be younger or older. Even where 18 years is the benchmark, most cultural traditions still prevail, and many countries permit earlier marriage with parental approval or where teenage pregnancy is involved.

Countries with the Highest Rate of Early Marriage

Child marriage is widely practiced in many countries around the world for centuries. According to the United Nations (UN), it is especially prevalent in developing countries such as Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, West Asia, Latin America and Africa. The latest research by UNICEF indicates that more than 650 million women alive now in the world were married as young girls. At least 12 million females get married before turning 18 each year. This equates to 28 girls each minute. Before the age of 18, one in five girls is married or in union, 40% of girls are married before they turn 18, and 13% of girls get married before they turn 15, in at least developed nations. The practice is particularly common in nations that have experienced conflict and are facing humanitarian crisis.

Primary Causes of Early Marriage

Many reasons are associated with the prevalence of early marriage in the world. Some of the primary causes of this menace are underscored in this piece: First, poverty. The poor are the most vulnerable to child marriage in every region. Poor families see girls as a financial burden. As such, marrying them off is a way of reducing family costs so as to gain financial security. Their marriage may be used to repay debts, settle disputes, or establish social, economic, and political alliances, all at the expense of the child’s life.

Second, gender inequality. Under unfortunate circumstances, girls are often considered inferior to men and treated as commodities in many countries. Women are denied access to education; they face verbal and physical abuse (violence), discrimination, and lack custody rights, among other things. As a result, teenage girls are married off to older men. “At the age of 13, I was forced to marry a man who was much older than me. I lived with him for a while but we could not get along because he was so much older than me,” lamented 15-year old Aisha from Kano.

Third, societal custom and values. Child marriages have been practiced for many generations in many countries. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a major cause of child marriage; but it is under-reported. The procedure entails removing the outer layers of the female genitals as well as the clitoris. After this is done, a girl is considered a woman and thus ready for marriage.

Fourth, it appears as an optional choice. Surprisingly, not all child marriages are compelled unions. There are numerous instances where the child decides she wants to marry their partner, who could be either her age group or an older man willing to marry her.

Effects/Dangers of Early Marriage

Girls who marry before the age of 18 are more likely to face domestic violence and abuse. At such a young age, ”child brides” are neither physically nor mentally and emotionally prepared to become wives and mothers. Unfortunately, such girls end up having many children to cater for while they are still young. They are also frequently unable to bargain for safer sexual practices. As a result, they are more likely to contract HIV AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases. Pregnancy at such a tender age could also lead to birth complications, birth defects or even death.

When a girl marries, she is often expected to leave school to care for the home, the children, and other family members. Girls now frequently lack confidence and are unable to stand on their own because of lack of education. As a result, they continue to be financially dependent on their spouse and family.

Possible Panacea for Child Marriages

According to UNICEF, 700 million women in the world today were married before reaching the age of 18, and up to 280 million girls are at risk of becoming child brides. However, if we act now to prevent child-marriages, we can significantly improve maternal and child health outcomes for millions of girls and women. Preventing early marriage can help in the prevention and reduction of maternal mortality. Teenage pregnancy reduces a girl’s chances in life, often interfering with schooling, limiting opportunities and placing girls at increased risk of child-marriage.

Creation of awareness about gender equality, human rights and negative effects of child-marriage in society through road shows, dramas, seminars and social media are crucial ways through which the menace can be reduced if not eradicated. Both girls and boys should be given equal access to basic and qualitative education. They should also be encouraged to go to school. Enforcing legislation about child-trafficking is also key to ending early marriage or trafficking. With women education in place, schoolgirls would graduate to be mothers that would take care of not only the home-front well but national and global affairs!

Rita Diwa Kukah is a 200-Level Student in the Department of Mass Communication, Veritas University, Abuja from where she wrote in. Email: kukahrita@gmail.com