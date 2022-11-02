The Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 General Elections, Professor Obiorah Okonkwo, says the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is genuinely committed to restructuring Nigeria if he assumes office as president.

Okonkwo disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka, during the inauguration of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council in Anambra State.

The Presidential Campaign Management Committee will oversee the PDP elections in the state, with the DG overseeing the day-to-day activities of the campaign.

Addressing the Council members immediately after the inauguration, Prof Okonkwo, observed that issues of agitation that are rife in the country, is as a result of absence of equity, justice and fairness in the Nigerian polity over the years. He said with the restructuring which Atiku is promising, Ndigbo will be better poised to achieve their manifest ambitions across their spheres of endeavour.

“We have seen the genuineness of the PDP candidate and those of us who have followed him can vouch for him that he is truly committed to addressing the imbalance in the country through restructuring.

“To him, issue of restructuring is beyond politics.

“We have a system in Nigeria that needs automatic shock and that can only happen with someone who understands the system.

“Atiku understands the Nigerian system and is ready to change the narrative.

“The only reason I accepted to chair the Anambra PDP campaign council is because I believe that Atiku and Okowa have the solution to the problems of the country,” he said.

Okonkwo said he has seen in Atiku, passion and love for Ndigbo, saying he wants to maintain alliance with the Southeast. He said; “We are not here because we desire less as Igbo people and we did all we had to do, to have Igbo Presidential candidates across the various political parties. But now, we have seen that this is the surest route.

“It is on record that no major region can win Presidential election in Nigeria without alliance with other regions. We have seen that play out in the past.

“We in PDP have a duty to educate Anambra people on the way forward

“We are in this race, not because we are comfortable with the situation but to save the Igbo race politically.”

Earlier the Chairman of the Anambra State PDP Presidential Campaign Council which plays advisory role on the elections, Senator Ndi Obi, disclosed that the campaign council will be structured according to the organogram of the party.

According to him, the target is to energize activities at the ward levels where votes are cast and elections won.

“It is true that not everyone can be included in this council but I assure you all that no one will be left behind. Everyone will be carried along.

“For us as true PDP people, it is a time for sacrifice as the party is up against stiff competition.

“We therefore urge members of the council to be committed to the project.

“We have a presidential candidate that is not difficult to market because he has demonstrated commitment to the cause of the Igbos.

“Atiku Abubakar remains the Igbo man’s surest means of assuming the seat of president of this country. The task is onerous because in Anambra, we have two presidential candidates. But we will go out and campaign vigorously and victory will be ours,” he said.

On his part, Chief Dan Ulasi, the Technical Adviser Southeast to the Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that the party has advanced very much in reconciling aggrieved members in the party.

He assured the people that with the right strategy and commitment, PDP will coast to glory come 2023.

On her part, a former PDP Board of Trustees member, Iyom Josephine Aneni, warned Igbos against being blinded by sentiments or emotions.

According to her, the race faces an existential political threat and to remain politically relevant, the people must pitch tenth with the PDP to rescue the country.

Anenih who noted that the country cannot afford another eight years under the All Progressives Congress, APC, said Nigerians, especially Ndigbo must be strategic and deliberate in ousting the ruling party.

“We must prove that we are the party on ground here.

“Let’s not be deceived, this election is between Atiku and Tinubu.

“Anybody trying to convince the Southeast to vote any other political party is only trying to divide the bulk vote we would get here.

“So, let’s protect our votes and deliver Anambra and the entire Southeast for the PDP, so that when the chips are down, we would have bargaining power,” she advised.

Other speakers at the event, which included representatives of the party from the three Senatorial districts harped on the need for the PDP to break down the details of the 2022 Electoral Act to the grassroots, to enlighten their members on how to participate in the upcoming election.