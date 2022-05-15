“But as for me, I will look to the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation; my God will hear me” Micah 7:7

Do you have thoughts about the future that worry you today? Are you waiting to hear back from someone where news could be either good or bad? Is there something in your life that you need to “wait out and see” how it turns out? These types of situations can be frustrating and also anxiety inducing.

In these times your thoughts can revolve around the problems you face. They can consume your time and energy as they race through your mind. But these are exactly the times in which we need to look toward the Lord for guidance. What else does the bible say about facing future problems?

Job 11:18 says “And you will feel secure, because there is hope; you will look around and take your rest in security.” In His love there is hope, and in His love there is safety. Fear not for tomorrow, for tomorrow brings many opportunities. Speak to the Lord about what troubles you about the future. Through His love anything is possible!

*Prayer:*

“Lord, there are things in my life that worry me about the future. I open my heart to you. Please show me what I can do to better prepare myself for the future. I know that through Your love I need not fear about these troubles. Thank you, Lord for giving me hope in the darkness.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

If you find that thoughts about the future give you anxiety today, look toward your Lord. Pray to him in these times. Pray to him as often and as long as you need! There is certainly no time limit that the Lord imposes.

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!

