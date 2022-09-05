“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you … and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30

Our world is filled with pressures: the constant threat of wars and violence, bills to be paid, decisions to be made, debt, disease, divisions, and conflict. We are urged to work hard, but that can lead to increased worry and stress.

Throughout society, many voices cry for attention. Countless theories promise satisfaction and success. Stores and websites are filled with how-to books. Commercials and social media offer their solutions. Friends and celebrities give their advice. The choices seem so complex; it’s hard to know what to do.

As we read the Bible, the words of Jesus can seem unrealistic. He says all we need to do is come to Him. He promises to give us rest. He offers to take our burdens away and give us peace and meaning. He will provide joy and fulfillment. How simple!

Jesus said childlike simplicity is central to the Kingdom. Unless we become like little children, we can’t enter His Kingdom. Jesus said, “Whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4). Jesus offers an oasis. In Him, we find peace and answers to our questions.

Dare to take Jesus at His word. No matter how complex or stressful life may seem, come to Him. No matter how hopeless your situation may seem, He promises to take your burdens and give you rest.

*Reflection Question:*

What burdens do you need to give to the Lord today?

*Prayer*

Jesus, I come to You seeking rest for my soul. Help me learn from You. Thank You for peace and for taking away my burdens. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 11