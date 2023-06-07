Resolve Nnamdi Kanu Imbroglio, Revive Southeast Ailing Economy, Anambra APC to Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State says the Federal Government has the solution to the heightened insecurity in the state and the Southeast zone, which has crippled economic activities in the area.

The spokesperson of the APC in the State, Okelo Madukaife, who made the disclosure in a chat with our correspondent in Awka, expressed concerns that the economy of the region is gradually collapsing over insecurity, due to the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, the National Government led by President Bola Tinubu should exercise its powers to bring the challenge to a halt by releasing the detained IPOB leader.

He also emphasized that the non-conduct of local government elections in may states of the region has also contributed to the dwindling economic fortunes of the region.

“We note with consternation, the collapsing regional economy in the South East occasioned by security concerns by non-state actors and incomplete democratic structures.

“In some areas of the South East, four working days are observed in the week and in others three. This has lowered productivity and morale, while raising living costs in a zone that has what it takes to offer Nigeria its technological advancement.

“On incomplete democracy, only two out of five South East States have respect for the provision Section 7 of the 1999 constitution as amended that ‘the system of government in all local governments shall be democratic’

“In the three states of Abia, Anambra and Imo states, LG polls are not taking place, the worst being Anambra State.

“The federal government under your watch has the powers to address these joint economic killers of the zone, which when combined with the speedy resolution of issues around the incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will boost the zone economically to your overall gain in national GDP,” the chapter told Tinubu.

The Anambra APC also solicited the backing of Mr president to ensure that the position of the President of the Senate is zoned to the Southeast, as a way of giving them sense of belonging in the polity.

He said; “We also implore the President and Commander – in-Chief of the Armed Forces, alongside other members of the APC Caucus to concede that the President of the Senate should be of South East extraction, especially since APC out-performed all other 18 political parties in the zone, having the highest number of senators, despite daunting challenges.

“In the area of party leadership, it is our plea that addressing the areas of conflict and factionalisation in close to nine (9) states have been neglected for too long and may need complete resolution before the full government is formed, in the interest of posterity.

“We plead that the Tinubu government do not any way or manner deal with opposition, including those making up the government of Anambra State, without the involvement of our reconciled party as this has been a major clog to party growth.

“Finally, we trust our new numero uno and party leader to rein in elements in government, and other chapters to minimize interventions in the affairs in our chapter or elsewhere, where such has in history created and festered internal cracks.”

The chapter felicitated with the President on his seamless assumption of office and for bringing an undiluted decisive approach to the Presidential table, expressing the hope that he will succeed.

“All facts, projections and intuitions around us lead us in strong belief that the four-year complete tenure will trump all distractions and use its top-notch performance as a currency for renewal to eight years.

“Hence, we are hopeful like the rest of our brothers and sisters in the South East that his coming will lead Nigeria into a path of measurable progress, and affirmative action to the South East in consolidation of the commendable strides of President Muhammadu Buhari,” it said.

