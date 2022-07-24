It sounds so familiar, used often by many. It isn’t high sounding but deep in meaning.

There is no place that It is not seen, used or placed. In homes , in humans, in churches, hotels, event places etc It is there, used either wrongly or with good intentions.

Reserved! Yes! He is reserved, comes across as one that talks with few words, prudent with emotions, deep but not too quick to let it flow.

Reserved! Meticulous, calculating, not easily given to things. Reserved! Knows a lot but avoids the shines and light of social stardom.

Reserved! Not easily moved to divulge information, would rather keep mute and observe things unfold without emotions.

Reserved! Walks into a place, desired to be at a particular spot, but wouldn’t because it is reserved. Not for every body and wouldn’t be freely accessed by anyone without authorisation.

Reserved! Can’t be used or touched, kept away for emergency, in times of scarcity when all doors may be closed.

Life without reserve is a life lived without future in consideration. Anything goes, no order, no plans, no hold back.

This morning, the word made more sense to me as never before. I have seen it used in events to set apart space, seats etc. I have equally seen it come into full use in homes and personal financial management, but the wave it created in my mind this morning was deep.

Quite unlike me , I had a delay which made me come late for mass this morning. For a Mass that was for 10 .15am I got to the church around 11am .

Prior to today, I have on many occasions seen tyres used to block spaces around the parking lot of the church. In my mind I figured it to mean, a barricade to prevent people from parking.

Driving that late to church, expecting to have a place around the parking lot to park would be by default or favor. So I didn’t boarder trying my luck, I decided to park outside by the road side. .

My surprise! Yes my surprise walking towards the church gate, the back tyres which I thought were for barricade , were afterall for reserve purposes, to be rolled out for cars to park . Not anyhow cars, not even because of the brand but more of the persons behind the wheels.

Confidently he drove to the entrance of the church gate, even when the parking lot was filled to the brim. He knew there must always be a space ,even in an acute lack of space.

True to his posture and expression of confidence, at the sight of his car, one of the youth- security personnel ,hastily opened the gate, moved the tyre, leisurely he rolled down and had his car parked effortlessly.

The power of Reserve! Not for all and sundry, rather for those who in one way or the other left a mark not in the entire body of the church, rather within the circle of the church security network. So to attract reservation, ones influence may not be in doubt as in the above scenario painted.

In life there is always a reservation, those that access it are usually unseen or obviously unknown.

When one walks into an office looking for job placement, contracts ,favor etc there is always a reservations, even when there is an impression of lack and non availability of such.

Would anybody imagine the number of cars that tried to park but was not given access before the favored car came? May be they have tried to come in, probably pointing to that same spot but was told no space. Life! No balance at all!!😃😃

We live in space, where one sees more of such as norms ,the rule than exception.

When reservation is used to create orderliness, differentiation for easy access and reachability, one may not fault it.

However, using it to create halo effect syndrome, class consciousness, undue privileges and advantages is where the usage is not proper.

Reserve! How much of its positive influence is seen in our national finances? How much of a foreign reserve do we have as a nation?

Reserve! How much of its positive influence is seen in our communities’, Associations” finances?

Reserve! Positive reserve! To create orderliness, cushion effects in emergency etc should be ideally present in our daily lifestyle however, using it to victimize, influence for selfish end, create unnecessary distinction and deprivation should be avoided.

Do you have anything to fall back on in emergency? Reserve! Think about it.

On a lighter note, reserve your vote for 2023 for a positive change not for selfish ends.

There is always a place for the favored even in the midst of acute lack.

Could there be reservations in heaven too? Maybe for those whose lifestyles are without blemish?

Jarlath Opara