The Delta State Police Command has debunked reports making rounds that 10 persons died following the collapse of a building housing a branch of Salvation Ministries located in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, South-South Nigeria

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that the building, whose original design was tampered with caved in during church service at about 6:30pm Tuesday, trapping many worshipers, particularly in the children’s section.

As at 8pm when our correspondent got to the scene, rescue workers were already on ground with equipment, trying to remove the debris in search of survivors.

One of the worshippers who survived the incident, Emem Uche said she was about to enter the building when the roof collapsed trapping her legs but she was helped out by people who rushed to her rescue.

According to her, the church was filled with people especially children.

“It was a normal service and the church was filled when the building collapsed.

“As I was about entering the church, all of a sudden, I heard a noise and something fell on my leg and I started shouting.

“As people came to my aid, I could still hear people crying from inside the building,” she narrated.

An eyewitness who would not want her name mentioned, said she saw them pull out two lifeless bodies but could not ascertain whether they were dead or still alive, claiming that about 10 persons may have died in the incident.

But according to the Delta State Police Command in a statement through its spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright on Wednesday, rescue operation is over.

He said 18 persons were rescued initially who were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment out of whom 3 were in critical condition.

“Four persons were discharged and 11 persons still receiving treatment.

“Three deaths were recorded which includes two female children and one woman, their names unknown for now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has said it will investigate the cause of the building collapse that claimed three lives Tuesday night.

Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah who disclosed this when he visited the scene of the building collapse Tuesday night, said the State Physical Planning Authority has a case to answer.

In his words; “All I can say for now is that we will definitely ask questions and get answers.

“Delta State Government commiserates with the family of the dead victims and we will get to the root of the matter to ensure that such ugly incident does not reoccur.”