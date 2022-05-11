Reps Committee Chair Hails Wike On Oil Wells Victory

The representative of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, has hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for living true to his promise of putting the State first in the management of its affairs.

Dekor was speaking on the heels of the epochal Supreme Court victory in favour of Rivers in its legal battle over the disputed 17 oil wells in Egbema and Ndoni communities of the state.

This House Committee Chairman for Host Oil Communities described the Supreme Court ruling as another landmark of the Wike administration which according to him, is unprecedented in the annals of the history of the state.

Dekor, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and one time Works Commissioner said by this feat, Wike has written his name in the sands of history and will be kindly remembered by posterity as a selfless leader that defied all odds to ensure that the Riversman proudly retained his identity in the comity of other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Having drawn a roadmap for the political and economic emancipation of Rivers, Dekor said, “it now behooves on future leaders and other political office seekers to take a cue from His Excellency and make sure that ‘forward’ ever and ‘backward’ never”.

The Ogoni-born federal legislator and political strategist expressed joy that Wike by this particular victory has proved again to all that the focus of his administration is the state and Rivers people and not for a particular group or political party.

He is urging all men and women of goodwill in the state irrespective of political affiliation to support and pray for Wike as he proceeds to raise the bar of good governance to the national level as a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

‘’This is again, a plus and political statement for all Rivers people’’, the federal lawmaker said.

Like this: Like Loading...