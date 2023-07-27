Reps Commend JAMB’s Technological Innovations 

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma, Soli Sada, lauds JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede for Technological Advancements in UTME Conduct.

In a recent visit to the JAMB headquarters, the ad hoc committee expressed its appreciation for the innovative technological solutions implemented by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the organization of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The committee, led by Chairman Soli Sada, also commended JAMB for its resolute efforts in safeguarding its operations against criminal interference.

Fabian Benjamin, the Board’s spokesperson, issued a statement in Abuja, confirming the committee’s positive response to JAMB’s recent developments. The committee members were particularly impressed with the efficient communication channels established by the board through its Situation Room. This technological advancement allows JAMB to effectively interact with all states and candidates throughout the examination process.

In addition to its technological strides, JAMB received accolades for its exemplary governance practices. Chairman Soli Sada congratulated the board for its significant contribution to the federation account through generated revenue, commending JAMB as one of the shining examples of quality governance in public institutions.

“This is one of the institutions that demonstrated the quality of Nigerians that we have in public sector governance of this country,” Sada stated, emphasizing the discipline and dedication of the board’s public officers. He further praised JAMB’s commitment to maintaining high standards and providing top-notch services to the nation.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, briefed the committee on the board’s various responsibilities and oversight. He highlighted the extensive capabilities of the Situation Room, where monitoring of all exam centers, accreditation of CBT centers, registration processes, and admissions to over a thousand higher institutions are closely observed.

The committee members expressed their intent to compile a comprehensive report to the parliament, with a focus on enhancing JAMB’s capacities further. They aimed to ensure that the board continues to deliver exceptional services that positively impact aspiring students and the education sector as a whole.