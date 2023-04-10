_As Saudi, Iran back negotiation for ceasefire in Yemen_

A peacebuilding organization, Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro has described the diplomatic repproachment and realignment between Iran and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by China as the beginning of a new dawn of peace and tranquility in the middle east.

PeacePro maintained that, the new global realignment, especially in the middle east should be sustained and adequately utilized to create a new atmosphere of peace and friendship in the region.

In a statement by the Executive Director of PeacePro, Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the organization said that Saudi and Omani delegations have held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen as part of international efforts to find settlement to Yemen’s nine-year conflict.

The visit, according to report indicates progress in the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which run parallel to United Nations peace efforts.

Negotiations also gained momentum since archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China.

According to Hamzat, PeacePro considers the new wave of dialogue and communication between major players in middle east as a positive development that would eventually lead not only to peace in the region, but would also begin a new era of partnership and joint prosperity.

Hamzat also noted that, the effect of peace and partnership in the middle east will also travel fast and have positive effect in all Muslim neighborhood around the world, especially those currently battling with one from of extremism or the other.

“The repproachment and realignment between Saudi Arabia and Iran and by extension, the middle east will have positive effect on reduction of global conflict between warring Muslim sects and groups, which we believe would reduce incidences of global terrorism, wrongly associated with the Islamic religion”.

PeacePro is therefore urging the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resist temptation of abandoning this progressive direction.