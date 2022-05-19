Thursday, May 19, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Reports say that $4 million fund will be distributed to 60 qualified black-founded start-ups across Africa

Reports say that $4 million fund will be distributed to 60 qualified black-founded start-ups across Africa

Ken Ibenne

Ken Ibenne

Applications for the second batch of the Google for Startup Black Founders Fund (BFF) for Africa are currently being accepted.

Following the success of the first cohort last year, Google has pledged an extra $1 million in funding and support for ten additional founders this year. A total of $4 million will be committed to 60 qualifying black-founded enterprises across Africa.

The BFF Africa is accessible to entrepreneurs in Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe who match the eligibility criteria. While these 13 countries are the primary focus because of their vibrant tech and startup ecosystems, excellent submissions from other African countries will be evaluated as well.

Selected firms will get non-dilutive financial rewards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, as well as up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, training, and access to a network of mentors to help them overcome the problems that each startup faces. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2022, with the winners being announced on July 29, 2022.

The following African companies are eligible to participate in the BFF: Startups benefiting the black community, operating and headquartered in Africa, startups with a diverse founding team with at least one black founding member; those with a legal presence on the continent and building technology solutions for Africa and the global market; and those with the growth potential to raise more funding and create jobs.

“The Black Founders Fund Africa underlines our commitment to fostering innovation in underrepresented communities,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, SSA’s Head of Startup Ecosystem. We are devoted to helping black-led tech firms thrive, expand, and assure the success of communities and economies in our region, despite an unfair venture capital funding environment. The fund will provide monetary prizes and hands-on support to 60 African Black-led enterprises, with the goal of assisting in the development of affordable solutions to basic difficulties facing those at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid.”

As part of Google’s racial equity initiatives, the Google for Startups Black Founders fund was formed in the aftermath of the 2020 Black Lives Matter campaign. The program is a commitment to increasing economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs.

The BFF provides equity-free monetary assistance to entrepreneurs in the region, allowing them to meet immediate demands such as paying employees, funding inventories, and keeping software licenses.

“We are confident that the support provided to the black founders will enable them to expand their businesses and, as a result, generate economic growth in Africa as they find solutions and give back to their communities,” Aiyegusi remarked.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle