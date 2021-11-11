The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged students to always report acts of corruption that they witness in their schools, at home or at play.

This charge was made recently by ICPC Chairman’s representative, Mrs. Ijeoma Ozor of the Public Enlightenment and Education Department, during an excursion to the Commission by 76 students and teachers of Hamizak Montessori School, Sabo Lugbe, Abuja.

Delivering a lecture titled ‘About ICPC’, the officer enlightened the visitors on the tripartite mandate of the Commission – enforcement, prevention and education and mobilization, and highlighted some initiatives of the Commission in the fight against corruption as it relates to students such as the National Values Curriculum, the establishment of anti-corruption clubs, vanguards, organising essay competition, debates etc.

Mrs. Ozor concluded by suggesting ways by which students can actively participate and contribute their quotas in combating corruption to include not only reporting acts of corruption to school authorities but also enrolling as members of the student anti-corruption club, being role models at school and at home, cultivating the value of integrity and declaring their school a ‘corruption free zone’.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of a partner Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Step Up Nigeria, Ms. Zainab Haruna, gave a pep talk on integrity, explaining what corruption is and how students can make the country better in doing acts of integrity. Thereafter, the NGO shared comics for children on Anti-Corruption to participants present.

Earlier, a teacher from the school, Mr. Usein, had stated that the students came to the Commission to be more acquainted with the activities of the Commission.

Educational tours to the Commission are undertaken by students as part of the requirements of subjects that are infused with the National Values Curriculum (NVC) developed by ICPC.