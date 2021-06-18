Report abandoned, poorly executed projects – ICPC urges Kaduna Community

34 views | Francis Azuka | June 18, 2021
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged Community Monitors in Kaduna State to report any abandoned and poorly executed projects for investigation.
The call was made in Kaduna by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RAC), Mr. Shehu Yahaya, fsi, during a one-day interactive session with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) and Community Monitors from Chikun, Kaura and Soba Local Government Areas of the state.
The RAC, who was represented by a staff of the Commission, Mr. Buhari Bello, at the event organised by Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW), urged citizens to follow the execution of constituency and other government projects in their localities and report any infraction to ICPC for quick redress.
He informed the participants that the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG) initiative, aimed at ensuring value for money, had reduced the high number of abandoned government projects.
He said, “The CEPTG exercise focuses on areas of basic social amenities such as education, agriculture, youth empowerment, healthcare and water resources which communities are in much need.”
Earlier, the Programme Officer, LANW, Mrs. Magedalene Ilenwabor, explained that, the project which was supported by the MacArthur Foundation, aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s education sector.
Remember me