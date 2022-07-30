The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replicate the success recorded in the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal (ICNP) technology to ensure transparent, fast, credible polling and transmission of results in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said “The PDP commends the ICNP technology which allows political parties to use specified and dedicated Access Codes issued by the Commission to log in and electronically upload the names and particulars of their candidates onto the INEC Web Portal in a manner that guarantees promptness, safety of materials as well as the integrity and transparency of the submission process.

“The PDP notes the effort by INEC to train Mobilization staffs of political parties for seven days; an initiative that played key role in the success of the ICNP process. The Party urges INEC to organize more capacity building trainings for its officials ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Our Party believes that the success of the ICNP is a further pointer that technology can be effectively deployed to enhance the credibility of sensitive electoral processes such as rapid uploading, transmission, collation and final declaration of election results at all levels.

“The PDP, a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian Democratic System, applauds the deployment of technology in the electronic transmission of results in the Osun State Governorship election but urges the Commission to expand its capacity so as withstand the expected pressure in the large-scale transmission of results from across the country in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP also charges INEC to ensure the security of its electronic system to prevent infiltrations and manipulations especially in the 2023 general elections.

“INEC must know that the process of the 2023 general elections is crucial to the people and Nigerians expect nothing short of free, fair, transparent and credible elections that will reflect only their expressed Will and aspiration to rescue our nation from the current misrule.”