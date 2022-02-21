Repentant Niger Delta Militants ‘Storm’ Abuja in Support of Amnesty Chief

Supporters of Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Milland Dixon Dikio, a retired Nigerian Army Colonel, are literally pounding the streets of Abuja, in search of relevant public officials to plead for their idol.

Among them are some repentant militants. They are already persuading the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno,a retired Army General, not to mind the alleged sins of Dikio being spread by ‘’some misguided persons’’.

One Kingsley Muturu, who claims to be the leader of Phase 2 of the amnesty programme in Delta State has been accusing Dikio of preferential treatment in the allocation of stakeholders’ benefits and vowed to stage a protest in Abuja.

But, the pro-Dikio group on the platform of Forum of Delta Ex-agitators, in a statement from Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, claims that Muturu is pursuing a personal agenda and has allegedly resorted to cheap blackmail.

For them, Muturu was angry because the amnesty office only accepted 25 out of the over 300 names he presented for scholarships, claiming that PAP carried out a discreet investigation on all the list from various leaders presented to them and discovered that most of the names from Muturu were either fictitious or people who did not write the examinations of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

One ‘General’ Lucky Omogba, in the statement further claimed that Muturu admitted his wrongdoings to them, and therefore wondered why he turned around to plan what they described as unnecessary protest.

“We want to distance ourselves from the planned protest of one Kingsley Muturu, the so-called leader of phase 2 of the Delta State chapter of the amnesty programme. We are aware that he is doing so for his own personal interest and not our interests.

“Muturu was caught in his own usual game. Out of more than 300 names he presented for scholarship to the amnesty office, only 25 were accepted because the rest were not genuine names. Most of them did not write JAMB and did not have admission from any university. The amnesty office told him that in our presence after they finished their investigation and he admitted it.

“So, we are surprised that he could turn around to accuse Dikio of preferential treatment, highhandedness and all that nonsense. We condemn his approach because it is purely cheap blackmail”, the statement says.

The pro-Dikio group notes that contrary to Muturu’s claims, repented militants in Delta state have benefited more under the Dikio administration, citing the first economic summit, which was held in Warri last year, Dikio’s constant visit to the state to meet with them and his various empowerment training programmes.

They are also urging Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to be careful of characters like Muturu, noting that his ambition to contest the state House of Assembly might not be for the interest of the people.