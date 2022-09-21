Erstwhile Special Assistant to the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has condemned the recent development from the Federal Government to ban Nigerians from consuming cow skin popularly known in the local parlance as ‘Ponmo’.

Reno who is a proponent for Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general election, says it was a wrong decision made by the government to subject poor Nigerians to hardship as Ponmo seems to be the only delicacy they can afford. He said the government should have rather placed a ban on expensive commodities like Champagne.

On his verified account, he said:

“The only delicacy many Nigerians can afford in this harsh Buhari economy is ponmo. Now, Buhari wants to ban it? He has not banned champagne that the rich import from France and drains our foreign reserves. It is one of the few things that make the poor happy his government wants to ban. Poor Nigerians do not eat ponmo for its nutritional value. They eat it because it is a delicacy that makes them happy. By banning it, Buhari is banning the happiness of many people. If you want to improve the economy, then ban luxurious wastes like imported alcoholic beverages and cigars”.