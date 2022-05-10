Renewing Of Your Mind

‘But be transformed by the renewing of your minds.’ (Romans 12:2)

Here are nine simple words that if heeded have the potential to redirect our behaviour into what is good and wholesome and recreate lives that are pleasing to the Lord.

Beloved, is your mind in full alignment with God’s promises?

For our thoughts, if aligned with God’s word and the promptings of the Holy Spirit have the power to rewrite the script of our lives.

As the proverb aptly says, ‘as a man thinks so he is.’ (Proverbs 23:7)

We all have false narratives that we cling to.

Sin, death, failure…These are the stumbling blocks that shape our beliefs and consequently, our behaviours.

What are the words we tell ourselves? ‘I am too old’, ‘I can’t do that job’, ‘No one appreciates me’, ‘I am nothing’, ‘This relationship is doomed’, ‘I have health conditions that mean my life is over’. These are the thoughts that keep us stuck in a perpetual cycle of pain, fear, doubt and negativity.

We are then in bondage to a life that keeps us limited. These false narratives need to be challenged. They need to be seen through the lens of God’s truth.

Can we allow the truth to shape who we become? Can we give ourselves permission to dare to believe another story?

Let the truth of Scripture transform our minds, so that we flourish and grow into people who are living in the fullness of who God designed us to be.

Jesus said that if we continue to live into his words, we would know the truth and that truth would set us free (John 8:32). Free from a life of bondage to debilitating thoughts and sinful behaviour.

We have the choice every day to recreate healthy Christ-centred thoughts. Thoughts that remind us of who we are in Christ, what we can do in His strength and what we need not be a slave to any longer.

Begin today giving greater attention to our thoughts. To what we are telling ourselves and how that thinking is shaping our choices, our behaviour and ultimately our lives.

Determine that truth, not lies, will be the standard by which our choices are made.

Let’s start renewing, rewriting and recreating lives that are truly glorifying to God and built upon the truth of His Word and the leading of His Spirit.

Meditate on God’s promises. Receive His blessings. And let the abundant life of Christ flow freely in and through you.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Heavenly Father and God of all truth, I ask that you would show me the lies that I have believed for too long.

Lies that are limiting my life. Forgive me of my sin and please give me the courage and wisdom to make choices that are founded on the truth of your Word.

Help me to think thoughts that are aligned with your Word and promises.

Renew my mind, so that I can be more and more like you.

May the abundant life of our Lord Jesus Christ flow freely in and through me.

Fill me to the overflowing, so that I too can be a blessing to those around me.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

