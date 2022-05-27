Friday, May 27, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
The Vanguard is Vanishing Empty

Renewed, Not Gone

Gerald Kure

Gerald Kure

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“(God) Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s”. Psalm 103:5

When eagles become old their feathers break and their claws wither. In order to live longer they need to transform themselves by molting. The eagle chooses a secure spot when molting begins. It plucks out its feathers and breaks off its beak by pounding it on a rock, and then it rubs off its talons.

At this time, it is anything but majestic and beautiful as it once was. It is dependent on other eagles to bring it food because it is unable to fly or hunt. It is a perilous time for the bird and some eagles die during this painful process. However, those that survive the molting process emerge stronger, sharper and fitter than before.

Like the eagle you have grown older and you have been through a sometimes-painful transformation. Life has made its mark on you. Looking in the mirror, you may feel that your outward appearance has been compromised as you have aged, but it’s a fact that your youth is not over: it is renewed like the eagle’s.

Renewed means that although it is not the same, it takes on a dynamic of its own. Your energies may go in different directions, but your renewed youth holds limitless possibilities.

Prayer:

“Lord, let us not try to be like we were decades ago but help us to embrace life in the present tense. Teach us to fly with those renewed wings.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Certainly, before, you did not possess the wisdom that you now have. Your youth is renewed like the eagle’s and you have emerged from the transformation a stronger, wiser person, able to help others who are going through what you have been through. You have simply changed strength for strength, and are no more diminished today than you have ever been. Truly renewed, but certainly not gone.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended