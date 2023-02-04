The Federal Government declared Monday that clean energy remained the most effective strategy to end energy poverty in the nation, with a current goal of generating around 30% of the nation’s electricity consumption from renewable sources.

Despite having abundant energy resources, millions of Nigerians lack access to power. It is estimated that solar energy alone accounts for 427,000 MW of the nation’s electrical production.

Goddy Jedy Agba, the minister of state for power, asserts that an emphasis on renewable energy, particularly through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), would help to close the energy gap and revitalize Nigerians who were previously unreached or underserved.

Agba presented at the REA Town Hall Meeting and Management Retreat: “Renewable energy is the solution to bridge the electricity gap in the nation quickly, which is why we plan to continue to optimise it while drawing in quality investments and private sector participation in the space.”

REA must continue to participate in the global discussion on energy transition and off-grid electrification, he added, calling the present administration’s efforts to increase energy access through on- and off-grid electrification options praiseworthy.

According to REA’s managing director, Ahmad Salihijo, the creation of jobs and business prospects has energized millions of homes, streets, and educational facilities.

According to him, the workshop’s goal was institutional strengthening and sustainable development. The management presented its plans and directions for the agency and spoke with staff members about the difficulties encountered in carrying out projects and their responsibilities in an effort to map out a course of action. He claimed that the conference was held in an effort to fulfill the organization’s mandate to provide electricity to rural communities that are underserved and unserved across the nation.

According to Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua, chairman of the REA Board, eliminating the country’s energy deficit will revitalize neighborhoods and provide electricity for people, businesses, and institutions.

In his words: “Sustainable energy access is a crucial component of national development.”

“Every decision we make is people-centred and data-driven, targeted at a transformative change in the lives of everyday Nigerians.”