Awka

Anambra State Government on Wednesday warned the leadership of Motorcycle Spare Parts Market, Nnewi, to henceforth check indiscriminate construction of structure within the market or risk being dissolved.

The warning came when the Anambra Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Obinna Ngonadi and the Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, ANSPPB, Barr Chike Maduekwe visited the market today.

The visit it was gathered, followed reports of obnoxious practices by some of the traders as well as conversion of government structure in the market for private purposes.

During the visit, two buildings were marked including the one illegally erected on a government property and another belonging to government which has been compartmentalized and sold off to individuals.

There were also shanties built all over the place which was also marked for removal.

It was observed that the ground floor of the structure built by government had been converted to shops for private individuals and no longer belonging to the government and as such, revenues were paid to individuals.

Also, the top floor designated for Fire Service Department at the market has also been converted to shops.

The park housing the building has also been built up and fire service vehicles can no longer come into the park.

Speaking at a meeting with the market leadership, the State Trade and Commerce Commissioner, Mr Ngonadi regretted that illegality has taken over the market as people now convert government property for their own personal use.

According to him, all the structures which were built without approval, will be brought down.

“It is quite appalling what is happening here and how people can perpetrate this kind of impunity.

“This was a place I used to come to as a kid and I know that I belongs to the government.

“Now, people have built up the same place.

“The ANSPPB has marked all the shops for removal and they must go,” he said.

Ngonadi noted that the government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo has a plan to build a liveable and prosperous Anambra and such illegal construction in the market negates such efforts.

While maintaining that there will not be any form of compensation for the people that built the illegal structures, the Commissioner told the market leadership to work with Nzukora Nnewi to remove the illegal structure.

“The ones you cannot remove by yourself, the ANSPPB will do those ones,” he said.

He warned the market executive that if they do not heed his directive, he will get approval from the State Executive Council for their dissolution.

“By the time I come back to the market and I find that you did not heed the directive, it will have no other option than to dissolve the caretaker committee and constitute people who will be willing to work with the government,” he threatened.