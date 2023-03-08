Awka

Anambra state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu.

Also, the party has hailed the ruling of the Appeal Court against the prayers of INEC to reconfigure the BVAS and iREV, noting that it has increased the confidence of the masses on the Independence of the Judiciary.

Similarly, the party has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to tamper with the BVAS and iREV, as according to them it is a ploy to destroy evidence for the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

This is coming as the National leadership of the PDP continued its protest against the outcome of the last two Saturday’s election.

According to the Coordinator Anambra PDP Stakeholders Forum, Chief Bede Nwachukwu who spoke to reporters in Awka, the results published by the Anambra INEC during the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly elections, were false.

He accused the Anambra REC of complicity in cases of election manipulation in some places.

“From the reports available to us as a political party that took part in the last general election, it is clear that the results published as Anambra results were false and this has been made manifest as the Electoral Commission is still uploading results of an election that it has declared its winner.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu cannot claim that she has gone to equity with clean hands when a lot of eligible voters could not vote due to the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine and it could not accredit all the voters,” he said.

Nwachukwu further contended that “the incident that took place in Anambra South Senatorial District is a case in point where thugs and security operatives attacked our Senatorial candidate and destroyed materials yet the Resident Electoral Commissioner went ahead to declare a winner and later, they are still uploading results.

“We thank the Court of Appeal for refusing to grant the prayers of INEC to reconfigure the BVAS and iREV and that shows fairness on the part of the judiciary.

“This is also an indication that the both the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court would be just enough to affirm that the general election was a rape of the democratic process and the Commission should not attempt to tamper with those gadgets,” he said.

Recall that the PDP agent at the Presidential election results collation centre in Awka, and former State Chairman of the PDP, Ndubuisi Nwobu, had at the event, accused the Anambra REC of highhandedness during the exercise.

An altercation had ensued between the REC and the PDP agent, when the REC denied him access to some requests he made of the Commission, even when he should be given access.

Nwobu had lashed back at the REC for being autocratic and treating adults as kids, wondering how her kind of personality got appointed into such sensitive position as the Anambra REC.