NPFL club Remo Stars today confirmed that its player, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, has completed his move to Italian giant, Inter Milan. The Sky-blue teenage midfielder who is an academy product of the club signed a four-year deal according to the club.

He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.

He also featured in the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Most notably, Ebenezer featured for the academy team, Beyond Limits in The Creative Championship, and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.