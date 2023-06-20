Remo Stars President Kunle Soname gifts players, staff N28m for historic CAF Champions League Qualification

The President of Remo Stars football club, Hon. Kunle Soname, today celebrated the players, coaching staff and supporters club following the club’s historical voyage to their second CAF qualification since gaining promotion to the Nigeria topflight league.

Remo Stars ended the 2022-23 Nigeria Premier League Championship playoff as runner-up to Champions Enyimba FC of Aba – Enyimba who were crowned Champions with just a goal ahead of the Sky Blues who ended the campaign with the points (9) just as the Peoples Elephant.

For Remo Stars, the feat attained this season in the Nigeria Premier is quite tremendous and worth celebrating. On this note, the Club’s President gifted players and staff of the club N28m.

According to the club, the event which was held at the club’s academy refractory in Ikenne, Ogun state saw some football administrators, the management of the club, players, members of the supporters club, academy players, and highly respected media personnel in attendance.

Remo Stars shared the below on their official Facebook page:

“The President thanked the players for displaying a high level of professionalism during the season and the coaches for their dedication and commitment to the club.

Wrapping up his speech with a special announcement to the team, Hon. Kunle Soname gifted the players a sum of 20 million naira.

With the announcement being met with huge cheers, the President announced a further Five (5) million naira for the technical crew and medical team.

Not done there, the football administrator announced another 1.5m naira for the media team and a further 1.5m naira for the Supporters Club.

Thinking the monetary gifts were done, the players were more elated when two of the president’s guests added 1m naira and 500,000 naira respectively.”

