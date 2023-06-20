Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Remo Stars President Kunle Soname gifts players, staff N28m for historic CAF Champions League Qualification

Remo Stars President Kunle Soname gifts players, staff N28m for historic CAF Champions League Qualification

Oladimeji Adeoye June 20, 2023 0
Remo Stars President

Remo Stars President Kunle Soname gifts players, staff N28m for historic CAF Champions League Qualification

The President of Remo Stars football club, Hon. Kunle Soname, today celebrated the players, coaching staff and supporters club following the club’s historical voyage to their second CAF qualification since gaining promotion to the Nigeria topflight league.

Remo Stars ended the 2022-23 Nigeria Premier League Championship playoff as runner-up to Champions Enyimba FC of Aba – Enyimba who were crowned Champions with just a goal ahead of the Sky Blues who ended the campaign with the points (9) just as the Peoples Elephant.

For Remo Stars, the feat attained this season in the Nigeria Premier is quite tremendous and worth celebrating. On this note, the Club’s President gifted players and staff of the club N28m.

According to the club, the event which was held at the club’s academy refractory in Ikenne, Ogun state saw some football administrators, the management of the club, players, members of the supporters club, academy players, and highly respected media personnel in attendance.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Remo Stars shared the below on their official Facebook page:

“The President thanked the players for displaying a high level of professionalism during the season and the coaches for their dedication and commitment to the club.

Wrapping up his speech with a special announcement to the team, Hon. Kunle Soname gifted the players a sum of 20 million naira.

With the announcement being met with huge cheers, the President announced a further Five (5) million naira for the technical crew and medical team.

Not done there, the football administrator announced another 1.5m naira for the media team and a further 1.5m naira for the Supporters Club.

Thinking the monetary gifts were done, the players were more elated when two of the president’s guests added 1m naira and 500,000 naira respectively.”

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Kanté signs for Al Ittihad

N’Golo Kanté signs for Al Ittihad on a four year deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 19, 2023 0
AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen’s brace against Sierra Leone seals AFCON spot for Nigeria

Oladimeji Adeoye June 18, 2023 0

I feel broken to be left out of the Super Falcons World Cup List – Ngozi Okobi 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 17, 2023 0
Enyimba Nigeria Premier League

NPFL Champion Enyimba gets N100m, 5 other clubs to receive N5m

Oladimeji Adeoye June 17, 2023 0
Nigerian League

Two Players Suspended Indefinitely For Assaulting Referees in the Nigerian League

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Randy Waldrum

Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido's baby mama

“Life has been challenging” says Larissa, Davido’s baby mama

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie is under the influence of juju – Solomon Buchi.

Osniff Daniel June 20, 2023 0
Squid Game 2

Squid Game Season 2

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
governor - Oborevwori

When I joined politics, I didn’t have the ambition to be governor – Oborevwori

Francis Francis June 20, 2023 0
Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo makes shocking revelation about Delta Governor

Merit Ugolo June 20, 2023 0