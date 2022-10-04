Three years ago, on the 2nd of October, the Nigerian Football Federation lost one of its strikers, Isaac Promise, to death at age 31. Reports then asserted that the Nigerian while actively playing with Austin Bold, a club in the U.S.A died after collapsing during a workout in his apartment complex gym.

Isaac captained the Nigerian team that represented Nigeria which won the silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Before his death, Isaac played most of his club football in Turkey and represented the Nigeria senior team three times in 2009.

His death was first announced by his club Austin Bold by the president of the club.

The then President of the club, Bobby Epstein, in his words.

“It’s with shock and grief that we acknowledge the sudden death of Promise Isaac. The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it’s the death of a fellow teammate. On behalf of the BOLD organisation; we wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death.”

The Kaduna-born striker while actively playing scored 77 goals for clubs he represented at the top level.

Nigeria Football Federation reacting to his death said:

“We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of former @NGSuperEagles forward, Isaac Promise. Promise was captain of the Beijing Olympics’ Eagles squad that won silver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen.”

Nigerian Musician Davido was among the first people to share his condolence with the striker’s late family:

“Oh my gosh! So Isaac Promise is dead? Wawu! May his soul Rest In Peace!

Can we just talk about our favourite Isaac Promise moment to keep his memories alive”?

Georgia Revelation, the club he played before he moved to Bold FC:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of former Revs star player Isaac Promise who went on to meet the Lord on Wednesday night at the young age of 31. He was a great player, a devout Christian and an amazing person. Please keep his family in your prayers.”